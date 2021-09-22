Bontrager, Sylvia, services are 10 a.m. today a Howard – Miami Mennonite Church, 3976 E. County Road 1400 South, Kokomo.
Roe, Jack, services are noon today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Bass, Mary, services are 1 p.m. today at Grace Apostolic Church.
Zehner, Julia, services are 3 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road.
Bagwell, Patty, graveside services are 12:30 p.m. Thursday at Kokomo Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pethoud, Catherine, services are 1 p.m. Thursday at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Koontz, Terry, services are 2 p.m. Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Whitaker, Vickie, services are 2 p.m. Thursday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Miller, John, services are 3 p.m. Thursday at Galveston First Baptist Church, 207 Sycamore St., Galveston.
Stolt, Bonnie, services are 6 p.m. Thursday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 East Russiaville.
Williams, Charles, services are 10 a.m. Friday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Haworth, Faye, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center, Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Johnson, Sharon, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Bethel Tabernacle Church of God, 661 W. 400 South, Kokomo.
Wyrick, Virginia, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Hemlock Friends Church.
Hozey, Vernon, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
McKoon, Johnathon “John,” services are 2 p.m. Sunday at Taylor High School, 3794 E. 300 South, Kokomo.
Otto, Omer, services are 2 p.m. Sunday at Bethany Fellowship School, 5169 N. County Road 600 East, Kokomo.
Stanley, Charles “Chuck,” services are noon Oct. 2 at Liberty Baptist Church, 517 Church St., Sweetser.
Cross, John, services are 2 p.m. Oct. 16 at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel.
