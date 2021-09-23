Bagwell, Patty, graveside services are 12:30 p.m. today at Kokomo Memorial Park Cemetery.
Pethoud, Catherine, services are 1 p.m. today at Ellers Mortuary, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Koontz, Terry, services are 2 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Whitaker, Vickie, services are 2 p.m. today at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Miller, John, services are 3 p.m. today at Galveston First Baptist Church, 207 Sycamore St., Galveston.
Stolt, Bonnie, services are 6 p.m. today at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Williams, Charles, services are 10 a.m. Friday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Haworth, Faye, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Ellers Mortuary & Cremation Center, Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Johnson, Sharon, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Bethel Tabernacle Church of God, 661 W. 400 South, Kokomo.
Hale, Ronald, services are 10 a.m. Saturday at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery in the Chapel of Love Mausoleum, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Jackson, Marice, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Bluitt & Son Funeral Home, 511 E. Monroe St., Kokomo.
Schaeffer, Byron, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Ball Hill Cemetery, Cutler.
Wyrick, Virginia, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Hemlock Friends Church.
Hozey, Vernon, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
McKoon, Johnathon “John,” services are 2 p.m. Sunday at Taylor High School, 3794 E. 300 South, Kokomo.
Otto, Omer, services are 2 p.m. Sunday at Bethany Fellowship School, 5169 N. County Road 600 East, Kokomo.
Camp, Harold, services are 2 p.m. Monday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Stanley, Charles “Chuck,” services are noon Oct. 2 at Liberty Baptist Church, 517 Church St., Sweetser.
Cross, John, services are 2 p.m. Oct. 16 at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel.
