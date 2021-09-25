Hale, Ronald, services are 10 a.m. today at Sunset Memory Garden Cemetery in the Chapel of Love Mausoleum, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Jackson, Marice, services are 11 a.m. today at Bluitt & Son Funeral Home, 511 E. Monroe St., Kokomo.
Schaeffer, Byron, services are 11 a.m. today at Ball Hill Cemetery, Cutler.
Wyrick, Virginia, services are 1 p.m. today at Hemlock Friends Church.
Hozey, Vernon, services are 2 p.m. today at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
McKoon, Johnathon “John,” services are 2 p.m. Sunday at Taylor High School, 3794 E. 300 South, Kokomo.
Otto, Omer, services are 2 p.m. Sunday at Bethany Fellowship School, 5169 N. County Road 600 East, Kokomo.
Moore, Virginia, services are 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Murray Weaver Funeral Home, 401 S. California St., Galveston.
Aldridge, Michaele, services are 11 a.m. Monday at Highland Park Church, 516 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo.
Camp, Harold, services are 2 p.m. Monday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Mills, Lillie, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Evans, Rickey, services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Stine, Gregory, services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Fuller, Neal, services are 10 a.m. Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
England, Virginia, services are 1 p.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church, 207 Sycamore St., Galveston.
Cowell, Norma, services are 11 a.m. Thursday at Russiaville United Methodist Church, 180 N. Union St., Russiaville.
Stanley, Charles “Chuck,” services are noon Oct. 2 at Liberty Baptist Church, 517 Church St., Sweetser.
Sellers, Donald, services are noon Oct. 7 at Jackson Street Commons, 322 E. Jackson St. Kokomo.
Cross, John, services are 2 p.m. Oct. 16 at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
