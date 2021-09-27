Aldridge, Michaele, services are 11 a.m. today at Highland Park Church, 516 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo.
Camp, Harold, services are 2 p.m. today at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Bolinger, Christopher, services are noon today at Feller & Clark Funeral Home in Auburn, 1860 Center St., Auburn, Indiana.
Mills, Lillie, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Evans, Rickey, services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Stine, Gregory, services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Fuller, Neal, services are 10 a.m. Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Davis, Charles, services are 7 p.m. Wednesday at Genda Funeral Home, Frankfort.
England, Virginia, services are 1 p.m. Wednesday at First Baptist Church, 207 Sycamore St., Galveston.
Cowell, Norma, services are 11 a.m. Thursday at Russiaville United Methodist Church, 180 N. Union St., Russiaville.
Barrett, Nancy, services are 2 p.m. Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Rd.
Andreas, Lucinda, a celebration of life is 1 p.m. Thursday at the Elliot House, 1200 W. Sycamore St.
Wilkerson, Robert, services are noon Thursday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Cottingham, David, services are 3 p.m. Thursday at Stout & Son Funeral home, Russiaville.
Stanley, Charles “Chuck,” services are noon Saturday at Liberty Baptist Church, 517 Church St., Sweetser.
Wiechmann, Eldred, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at St, Peter’s Lutheran Church, 2647 3rd Rd., Barnes, Missouri.
Sellers, Donald, services are noon Oct. 7 at Jackson Street Commons, 322 E. Jackson St. Kokomo.
Cross, John, services are 2 p.m. Oct. 16 at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.