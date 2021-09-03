Herschberger, Edna, services are 10 a.m. today at Bethany Fellowship School, 5169 N. 600 East, Kokomo.
Miller, Annette, services are 11 a.m. today at Second Missionary Baptist Church, 819 N. Apperson Way, Kokomo.
Shipley, Harold, services are 11 a.m. today at First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo.
Anderson, Beulah, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at the Bunker Hill United Methodist Church, 100 E. Broadway, Bunker Hill.
Getz, Jane, services are noon Saturday at Ellers Mortuary Webster, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Watkins, Tina, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Clinton Falls Community Church, 5975 W. County Road 375 North, Greencastle.
Barger, John, services are 3 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Miller, Pamela, services are 3 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Reef, Mary, services are 1 p.m. Sunday at Stout & Son Funeral Home-Neptune Chapel, 44 Michigan Road, Burlington.
Land Sr., Jerry, services are noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday at Cross America, 840 Daniel Drive, Kokomo.
Maki, William, services are 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Albright Cemetery, 3910 Albright Road, Kokomo.
Logan, Patricia, services are 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Kroeger Funeral Home, 711 E. Market St., Logansport.
