Cowell, Norma, services are 11 a.m. today at Russiaville United Methodist Church, 180 N. Union St., Russiaville.
Wilkerson, Robert, services are noon today at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Andreas, Lucinda, services are 1 p.m. today at the Elliot House, 1200 W. Sycamore St., Kokomo.
Barrett, Nancy, services are 2 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road.
Cottingham, David, services are 3 p.m. today at Stout & Son Funeral Home, Russiaville.
Hochstedler, Percy, services are 10 a.m. Friday at Grace Community Church,1810 E. Bradford Pike, Marion.
Kelly, Jerry, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Jay, Robert Sr., services are 2 p.m. Friday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home, 216 W. Jefferson St., Tipton.
Radcliff, Jerald, services are 3 p.m. Friday at Burlington First Brethren Church, 205 W. Eighth St., Burlington.
Ruckman, Eloise, services are 11 a.m. Saturday at Naville & Seabrook Funeral Home, 1119 E. Market St., New Albany.
Stanley, Charles “Chuck,” services are noon Saturday at Liberty Baptist Church, 517 Church St., Sweetser.
Wiechmann, Eldred, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Peter’s Lutheran Church, 2647 Third Road, Barnes, Missouri.
Winter, Sister Mary, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1204 N. Armstrong St., Kokomo.
Harrington, Dale, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
White, John, services are 1 p.m. Monday at Marion National Cemetery, 1700 E. 38th St., Marion.
Sellers, Donald, services are noon Oct. 7 at Jackson Street Commons, 322 E. Jackson St., Kokomo.
Cross, John, services are 2 p.m. Oct. 16 at Ellers Mortuary Webster Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
