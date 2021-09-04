Anderson, Beulah, services are 11 a.m. today at the Bunker Hill United Methodist Church, 100 E. Broadway, Bunker Hill.
Getz, Jane, services are noon today at Ellers Mortuary Webster, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Watkins, Tina, services are 2 p.m. today at Clinton Falls Community Church, 5975 W. County Road 375 North, Greencastle.
Barger, John, services are 3 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Miller, Pamela, services are 3 p.m. today at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Reef, Mary, services are 1 p.m. Sunday at Stout & Son Funeral Home-Neptune Chapel, 44 Michigan Road, Burlington.
Seele, Joseph, services are 2 p.m. Tuesday at Hippensteel Funeral Home and Tribute Center, 405 Cottage St., Delphi.
Land Sr., Jerry, services are noon to 3 p.m. Tuesday at Cross America, 840 Daniel Drive, Kokomo.
Glassburn, Avis, services are 6 p.m. Tuesday at McClain Funeral Home, 3500 W. State Road 16, Denver, Indiana.
Maki, William, services are 12:30 p.m. Wednesday at Albright Cemetery, 3910 Albright Road, Kokomo.
Morgan, Marilyn, services are 1 p.m. Wednesday at Ellers Mortuary Webster, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Cockrell, James, services are 2 p.m. Wednesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Logan, Patricia, services are 3:30 p.m. Wednesday at Kroeger Funeral Home, 711 E. Market St., Logansport.
