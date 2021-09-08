Maki, William, services are 12:30 p.m. today at Albright Cemetery, 3910 Albright Road, Kokomo.
Morgan, Marilyn, services are 1 p.m. today at Ellers Mortuary Webster, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Cockrell, James, services are 2 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Warner, Willow, services are 2 p.m. today at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Logan, Patricia, services are 3:30 p.m. today at Kroeger Funeral Home, 711 E. Market St., Logansport.
Williams, Carolyn, services are noon Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, Jefferson Street Chapel, 414 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo.
DeWitt, Gregory, services are 1 p.m. Thursday at Young-Nichols Funeral Home, 216 W. Jefferson St., Tipton.
Collins, Michael, services are 2 p.m. Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Holt, Janet, services are 3 p.m. Thursday at Kokomo First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo.
Shacklee, Oliver, services are 5 p.m. Thursday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Cheesman, Fred, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service, 3406 S. Memorial Drive, New Castle.
Cox, Zachary, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Sharpsville Cemetery.
Cobb, Nancy, services are noon Saturday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Beard, Anthony, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Former Quarry in Forest Park Plaza, W. Sycamore St., Kokomo.
Sanchez, Cpl. Humberto, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at LifeGate Church, 831 Burlington Ave., Logansport.
