Joshi, Anil, visitation and prayer ceremony is 10 a.m. to noon Friday at Shirley & stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Cossell, Brian, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home & Cemetery, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Smith, Diane, services are noon Friday at Ellers Mortuary & Crematory Center, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Fitch, Michael, services are 1 p.m. Saturday in Albright Cemetery in Kokomo.
Zook, Judith, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Fox, Joshua, a memorial gathering will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the Red Dog Saloon outdoor pavilion, 211 E. Morgan St., Kokomo.
Terrell, Suzanne, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
Wills, Michael, a celebration of life will be 1-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Fellowship Hall across from Hawg Heaven, 422 W. Defenbaugh St., Kokomo.
Riley, William, services are 3 p.m. Sept. 16 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home, Tipton.
Fields-Kingman, Marlene, services are 11 a.m. Sept. 30 at Sunset Memory Garden, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.
