Williams, Carolyn, services are noon today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home, Jefferson Street Chapel, 414 W. Jefferson St., Kokomo.
DeWitt, Gregory, services are 1 p.m. today at Young-Nichols Funeral Home, 216 W. Jefferson St., Tipton.
Collins, Michael, services are 2 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Holt, Janet, services are 3 p.m. today at Kokomo First Church of the Nazarene, 2734 S. Washington St., Kokomo.
Shacklee, Oliver, services are 5 p.m. today at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.
Cheesman, Fred, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Hinsey-Brown Funeral Service, 3406 S. Memorial Drive, New Castle.
Cox, Zachary, services are 11 a.m. Friday at Sharpsville Cemetery.
Alexander, LaMerle, services are 1 p.m. Friday at Armes-Hunt Funeral Home and Cremation Services College Park Chapel, 4601 South Western Ave., Marion.
Cobb, Nancy, services are noon Saturday at Ellers Mortuary Webster Street Chapel, 3400 S. Webster St., Kokomo.
Beard, Anthony, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Former Quarry in Forest Park Plaza, W. Sycamore St., Kokomo.
Meyer, Douglas, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Sanchez, Cpl. Humberto, services are 11 a.m. Tuesday at LifeGate Church, 831 Burlington Ave., Logansport.
