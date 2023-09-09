Fitch, Michael, services are 1 p.m. Saturday in Albright Cemetery in Kokomo.

Zook, Judith, services are 1 p.m. Saturday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road, Kokomo.

Fox, Joshua, a memorial gathering will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday at the Red Dog Saloon outdoor pavilion, 211 E. Morgan St., Kokomo.

Terrell, Suzanne, services are 2 p.m. Saturday at Sunset Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.

Wills, Michael, a celebration of life will be 1-6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Fellowship Hall across from Hawg Heaven, 422 W. Defenbaugh St., Kokomo.

Hunt Jr., Dale, services are noon Sept. 14 at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.

Riley, William, services are 3 p.m. Sept. 16 at Young-Nichols Funeral Home, Tipton.

Fields-Kingman, Marlene, services are 11 a.m. Sept. 30 at Sunset Memory Garden, 2097 W. Alto Road, Kokomo.

