Townsend, Hazel, services are 11 a.m. today at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Reynolds, Shirley, services are noon today at Sunset Memory Memory Garden Funeral Home, 2097 W. Alto Road.
Spicer, John, a Mass of Christian Burial is 1 p.m. Wednesday at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1229 N. Washington St.
Robertson, Alice Ann (Tolle), services are 1 p.m. Wednesday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Maher, Thomas, a celebration of life is 2 p.m. Saturday at the Kokomo Country Club, 1801 Country Club Drive.
Platt, Patricia, a celebration of life is 2 p.m. Sunday at American Legion Clubhouse, 2604 S. Lafountain St.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.