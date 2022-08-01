Kolat, Josef, Mass of Christian Burial at 1 p.m. Monday at St. Patrick Church, 1229 N. Washington St., Kokomo.
Walsh, Karen, services are 2 p.m. Monday at Ellers Mortuary Main Chapel, 725 S. Main St., Kokomo.
Montgomery, Sara, services are 3 p.m. Monday at Stout & Son Funeral Home, 200 E. Main St., Russiaville.
Hubbard, Carol, service are 4 p.m. Tuesday at Shirley & Stout Funeral Home & Crematory, 1315 W. Lincoln Road., Kokomo.
Perkins, James, services are 11 a.m., Thursday at Beulah Land Church, 6569 N. 400 W. Sharpsville.
Orr, Stephanie, service are 5:30 p.m. Friday at Cornerstone Bible Church, 720 Liberty Drive, Westfield.
