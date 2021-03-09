The funeral procession for Kokomo Fire Department Capt. Martin Meyers, who passed away last week after a lengthy battle with COVID-19, is now leaving Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 EW, where a funeral service was held.
Vehicles will exit onto Indiana 26 heading east before turning north onto 150 East, also known as Albright Road.
From there, the procession turns west onto Center Road and heads back toward Indiana 931, according to a news release from the fire department.
Once at the highway, the route then turns north to Lincoln Road, west on Lincoln Road toward Home Avenue, north on Home Avenue to Boulevard Street and east on Boulevard Street.
The procession will stop at KFD Station 6, 1717 E. Boulevard St., the release indicated, and officials are encouraging the public to come out and pay tribute along the route.
