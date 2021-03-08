Local officials have now set the funeral procession route for Kokomo Fire Department Capt. Martin Meyers, who passed away last week after a lengthy battle with COVID-19.
According to a department media release, the procession is set to begin between 4-5 p.m. — or directly after the funeral service — at Crossroads Community Church, 4254 S. 00 EW.
Vehicles will then exit onto Indiana 26 heading east before turning north onto 150 East, also known as Albright Road.
From there, the procession turns west onto Center Road and heads back toward Indiana 931, the release noted.
Once at the highway, the route then turns north to Lincoln Road, west on Lincoln Road toward Home Avenue, north on Home Avenue to Boulevard Street and east on Boulevard Street.
The procession finally stops at KFD Station 6, 1717 E. Boulevard St., the release indicated, and officials are encouraging the public to come out and pay tribute along the route.
Along with the procession, Gov. Eric Holcomb is directing flags across Howard County to be lowered to half-staff Tuesday — from sunrise to sunset — in honor of Meyers.
Meyers — a captain with KFD since 2006 — passed away Thursday after battling COVID-19 for several weeks.
His funeral is set for 3 p.m. Tuesday at Crossroads Community Church, with visitation from noon until the time of services.
