Kokomo police are investigating a crash on Monday that left a 54-year-old Galveston man dead and two others injured.
Police responded to the area of Markland Avenue and Washington Street on a report of a two-vehicle collision, according to a release.
Investigators determined a 2014 Jeep driven by Kevin Morgan, 54, Galveston, was driving west on Markland Avenue near Buckeye Street. Witnesses reported Morgan moved left of the center line into oncoming eastbound traffic, and collided with a 1997 Dodge truck driven by Roger Slaton, 61, Kokomo.
Police said Slaton and his passenger, Annette Slaton, 58, Kokomo, were treated at St. Vincent Hospital in Kokomo. Morgan was transferred to St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis, where he later died.
Police say this case remains active for investigation. Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sgt. Troy Hintz at 765-456-7600, mail box 8336, or the Kokomo Police Department Hotline at 765-456-7017.
