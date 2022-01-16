Bingo at VFW Post 1152 has actually seen a small uptick in attendance since the beginning of COVID shutdowns, partly because Kokomo and Howard County officials worked with the local nonprofit organization to open — although at 50% capacity — through most of the shutdowns. They usually have between 70 and 100 people playing at each of the three sessions a week.

Games are offered from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, 5:30 to 9:30 p.m. Monday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday. Typical winnings range from $100 to $500, but on special occasions, the prize goes up to $1,000.

The money goes to help “veterans in distress,” said Quartermaster Pat Gebhart.

He added that the money raised goes to help others. They donate it to Special Olympics, Pals for Paws, Boy Scouts, Girl Scouts, Post 6 civic group and the VFW Voice of Democracy Scholarship program.

Mostly, the money goes to programs to help veterans in need — whether that includes gas to get to a doctor’s appointment or utilities in extreme circumstances. They also support the VFW Military Rites team that honored 178 veterans at funerals last year.