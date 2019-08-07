Fortnite superstar Tyler "Ninja" Blevins watches before a Sept. 10 2018 NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and New York Jets in Detroit. Blevins is leaving Twitch and taking his video game live streams to Microsoft’s Mixer platform, a stunning transition that could have wide-ranging consequences for the rapidly growing industry. Blevins announced his move Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, ending a hugely profitable partnership with Twitch, a live streaming giant owned by Amazon. (AP Photo/Jose Juarez, File)