As many in-person Pride events have been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a group of political leaders and activists have launched “Wave Your Flag With Pride” to encourage the public to wave rainbow-colored flags and participate in online LGBTQ events.
In early June, leaders of the campaign compiled hundreds of small rainbow gay pride flags and transgender pride flags ready for delivery or pick-up in six locations around Indianapolis. The statewide initiative is supported by state Sen. J.D. Ford, D- Carmel, Indianapolis City-County Councilor Ali Brown and activist groups Shelly’s Voice, the Indiana Stonewall Democrats and Indy PFLAG.
Members of the movement want to stir excitement for and awareness of the Indy Pride event that will take place online from 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. on June 20. Usually, there is a day-long festival with a parade, but the pandemic makes that impossible. The goal is to show Hoosiers that while they are unable to physically come together to celebrate Pride month, they can still connect and unite with others who are part of the LGBTQ community.
Visit the official “Wave Your Flag With Pride” Facebook page to request a flag delivery or to find details about pickup locations. To stay up-to-date on the details of the virtual Indy Pride celebration, visit IndyPride.org.
