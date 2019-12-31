After 10 years of serving up doughnuts, pastries and other sugary sweets, the Gingerbread House Bakery, located at 505 N. Buckeye St., has officially closed up shop, according to a post on the business’ Facebook page on Monday afternoon.
“It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we announce that The Gingerbread House Bakery has permanently closed,” the message written by owners Seth and Teresa Gascho stated. “… We would like to sincerely thank all of you who have supported us during our journey with the Gingerbread House.
“We have put our hearts and souls into the bakery, and we couldn’t have done it without our awesome and loyal customers,” the statement continued. “There is a season for all things, and the bakery’s season has come to an end. God bless each of you.”
The Gaschos — who purchased the bakery in 2017 — declined to elaborate further on the reason behind the closure in an email conversation with the Tribune early Tuesday morning.
Gingerbread House Bakery’s abrupt closing on Monday caused concern among the business’ customers on social media, especially among some who still had unused gift cards for the bakery.
In a response to one of those concerned customers, Teresa Gascho said the bakery will refund those gift cards in exchange for money, and customers are encouraged to direct message the bakery’s Facebook page with that request.
The business’ cake decorator will also continue to bake out-of-house, the couple stated in their post, and customers can reach her at Mahalie29@gmail.com.
The Gingerbread House Bakery first opened in 2009 in the 1200 block of West Jefferson Street before it was relocated to the city’s Historic Depot District in 2014.
The bakery was even the focus of a presidential visit in 2010, when former President Barack Obama and former Vice President Joe Biden stopped by for some pastries during a visit in Kokomo.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.