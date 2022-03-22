Nathan and Emily Turley stood next to their 8-year-old daughter Willow last week and uttered the words that many parents say when their children are about to attempt a milestone.
“You can do it,” they said encouragingly, their other daughter Daysie standing by their side.
Just then, Willow pushed one foot forward and then the next, moving the hot pink tricycle a couple feet at a time.
Cheers erupted from her parents and little sister, and a smile crept across Willow’s face.
It was a scene that felt pretty much like any other typical rite of childhood passage.
But Willow’s life has been anything but typical.
Born at 34 weeks, Willow spent over a month inside the Neonatal Intensive Care Unit at Riley Hospital for Children, and developmental delays eventually led to the diagnosis of Spastic Diplegic Cerebral Palsy when she was around age 2.
In 2019, Willow underwent a major surgery called selective dorsal rhizotomy (SDR) — medical jargon for discovering and destroying problematic nerve roots in the spinal cord.
And it was there, in one of the Riley Hospital hallways after her last surgery, where Willow was first introduced to an adaptive tricycle.
“After SDR surgery, she was on a trike from Rifton (an adaptive equipment business based out of New York),” Willow’s grandmother Sonja Turley recalled. “And if you could see her face when she rode that tricycle, it was amazing. So, she has commented numerous times that she’d really like to have a bike of her own to ride with her little sister and brother or friends in the neighborhood.”
But adaptive tricycles like the one Willow rode at the hospital are quite expensive, Sonja added, way more money than a family is often able to afford.
So, Sonja did what she said any grandmother would do.
She contacted Kiwanis — an organization well known for helping out children throughout the world — and asked them if they could assist in providing an adaptive tricycle for Willow.
The email was forwarded to the local Golden K Kiwanis group, including treasurer Dick Harrison.
“I saw that and went to our board and said, ‘I really think this is something we can do to really help this little girl out,’” Harrison told the Tribune. “At that time, I didn’t really have an idea of how much it cost. … So, I took a collection within our own club, and in addition to having some money set aside in our own budget, we had enough to buy the whole thing. Rifton even gave us a 25% discount just because we’re Kiwanis.”
Which brings us back to the scene last week.
During the March 14 meeting of the Kokomo Golden K Kiwanis at Lutheran Church of Our Redeemer, Willow and her family were in attendance as the girl was able to see and ride her new tricycle for the first time.
Nikki Coomer, Willow’s longtime physical therapist and also the director of Ivy Rehab for Kids, was in attendance and said she’s excited to see the positive results that will come from Willow’s new adaptive tricycle.
“It’s going to improve her endurance for walking,” she said, “and it’s going to give her the ability to exercise. To go to a park and play like other kids do, it’s kind of a challenge for her, so this is going to allow her to be able to keep up with her sister and friends.
“It’ll also help her keep in shape and keep her heart healthy so that it will make her stronger and keep her being able to do just her daily things,” Coomer added. “The hard part sometimes for these kiddos is just their daily functions, but this will hopefully help her get stronger so that she can do those things.”
Soon after Coomer finished speaking, there was another burst of enthusiastic laughter that came from the church’s parking lot area after Willow pedaled a few more feet, prompting Coomer to acknowledge the generosity of groups like the Golden K Kiwanis.
“I know as a PT that I’m thankful for organizations like this (Kiwanis) because families can’t do it on their own, so to come alongside the family and support a child like this that they may not know, it’s amazing,” she said. “We know as therapists that more kids need things like this, and it’s nice to find these resources and tap into them.”
Nathan agreed with Coomer, adding that he’s truly thankful for organizations like Kiwanis.
“These things usually cost thousands and thousands of dollars,” he said, “and we were expecting to pay something out of pocket. So, it’s awesome to know that there are people out there willing to encourage a young child like this.”
But perhaps the greatest seal of approval came from Willow herself.
When asked how she enjoyed her new gift, the little girl looked up and smiled.
She then gave an enthusiastic thumbs up as she began to pedal away.
