Local Girl Scouts earned their space science badge on June 2 at Indiana University Kokomo.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Girl Scouts from Howard and Tipton counties observed sun spots, used Oreos to learn about the phases of the moon and drew constellations with chalk as they earned their space science badge during a workshop on June 2 at Indiana University Kokomo.
About 30 Daises, Brownies and Juniors (Girls Scouts in grades kindergarten through fifth) participated in the space science event as they rotated through different activities centered around space education.
The space science badge, which scouts earned after completing five different stations, is one way Girl Scouts is aiming to increase interest in STEM fields (science, technology, engineering and math) among young girls.
“Girls Scouts have been really focused on STEM-related badges in recent years,” said Danielle Rush, co-chair of last Thursday’s event.
9-year-olds Brielle Smith, left and Natalie McCall looks at a globe of constellations as they, along with other local Girl Scouts earned their space science badge at IUK on Thursday, June 2, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
9-year-olds Brielle Smith, left and Natalie McCall looks at a globe of constellations as they, along with other local Girl Scouts earned their space science badge at IUK on Thursday, June 2, 2022. Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
To earn a Girl Scout badge, five steps must be completed. Unlike Boy Scouts, these steps are flexible and can vary depending on Girl Scout troop.
“We can really tailor them to what the girls are interested in,” Rush said.
Local Girl Scouts got to look through one of the telescopes at IUK’s observatory.
Physics professor Patrick Motl showed the scouts how to look through the telescope to see sun spots on the sun.
“Dots everywhere,” Maja Resler said as she peered through the telescope.
Though they looked like dark specks, the spots were twice the size of Earth.
