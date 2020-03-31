GM Job Description

Anyone from the Kokomo area interested in applying to work for GM building ventilators can visit: www.VentecLife.com/GM. Here's a job description, according to GM.

- Temporary positions working as a direct employee of General Motors, located at our Kokomo Components Holding plant.

- Starting wage is $16.67 per hour, with potential for growth. Holiday pay and health care options after 90 days

- Candidates must be willing to work any shift

- Overtime hours are possible and may be available

- Relocation is NOT available for this position.

- Production/Assembly Team Members are responsible for assembly, machining, quality checks, tool changes, and problem solving of manufacturing processes and equipment. Must be able to function in a manufacturing team environment where

- Global Manufacturing System (GMS) principles are highly integrated.

Work requirements of the Production Team Member position include:

- Perform repetitive sitting (bench), and standing (floor) precision assembly and test work for a minimum of 8 to 10 hours per day. Saturday and Sunday work may be required.

- Work requires the ability to read, understand, and follow work instructions in defined sequence.

- Must be comfortable with interacting and using computers. Interactions may include login/entering data, navigating screens, scanning, and verification of standardized work performed.

- Work will involve using small hand positioning and precise movements.

Must have high level of dexterity to work with small parts (e.g. similar to eye glass screw)

- Tool and equipment use will include small presses and simple tools such as tweezers. Equipment will include use of manual screw drivers extensively.

- First responder support of production machining and/or assembly environment. This entails use of computerized equipment and activities to include machine resets, quality, and utilizing standardized work instructions.

- Maintain, troubleshoot, and perform tasks on all equipment in assigned workspace.

- Perform simple predictive, preventative, and reactive maintenance activities.

- Must be able to work and adapt in fast-paced, constantly changing environment.

- Regular on-time attendance is expected.