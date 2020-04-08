General Motors has signed a $489.4 million contract with the federal government to make 30,000 ventilators inside the Kokomo GM Components Holdings plant.
The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced Wednesday that the ventilators are set to be delivered to the nation’s Strategic National Stockpile by the end of August, with a production schedule allowing for the delivery of 6,132 ventilators by June 1.
HHS Secretary Alex Azar said in a statement the department is helping manufacturers like GM get the supplies they need to produce ventilators as quickly as possible.
The department is also ensuring the machines are routed through the Strategic National Stockpile to where they’re needed most to help coronavirus patients.
“We’re grateful to the GM team for working with the federal government to expand our nation’s supply of ventilators as the pandemic evolves,” Azar said.
GM says it will cover its costs but won’t make a profit on the devices, which will cost the HHS just more than $16,300 each. That includes the parts that hook the ventilators to patients.
On March 18, GM began working with Seattle-area ventilator maker Ventec Life Systems to increase the company’s production. A short time later, the automaker began lining up parts suppliers and retooling the Kokomo plant to build the devices.
GM on Wednesday announced again that it is hiring full-time temporary workers from the community to build the ventilators at the Kokomo facility. The company is bringing an estimated 1,000 workers back to the plant to make the machines.
The company said it has extensively cleaned the facility and is screening employees. GM is also implementing a slew of procedures to help protect workers as production ramps up.
The ventilators that GM will sell to the government are capable of caring for critically ill coronavirus patients, GM said. They’re a more basic version of one sold by Ventec to distributors for around $18,000.
President Donald Trump invoked the Defense Production Act on March 27 telling GM to build the ventilators, even though work was well underway. GM said it didn’t change anything because of the act and couldn’t move any faster than it was going.
GM is planning to start production in Kokomo next week, eventually hitting a rate of 10,000 ventilators per month.
The Associated Press contributed to this story.
