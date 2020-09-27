Tears mixed with laughter on Sunday during a special luncheon at the Main Street Café, in honor of an exclusive club that those in attendance said they wish they had never joined.
According to the United Services Organization [USO], there are over 1,000,000 Gold Star Families currently living throughout the United States, a distinction reserved for immediate family members of military personnel who died while serving in a time of conflict.
Every year on the last Sunday in September, the country marks those ultimate sacrifices during what is known as Gold Star Mother’s and Family Day.
And at Main Street on Sunday, that meant approximately two dozen mothers, fathers and siblings from across the Hoosier state all gathered to share lunch and a few memories, while also pausing to reflect on the tragedies that continue to unite them.
Café owner Teri Rose — a Gold Star mother herself after her son PFC David Neil Simmons was killed in Iraq in 2007 — said that Gold Star Families try to unite for several events throughout the year, but COVID-19 postponed some of those recent gatherings.
But with the restrictions across the state beginning to lift, Rose said the timing just seemed right.
“This is extremely important, and we missed it,” Rose said, referring to getting together on Sunday with other Gold Star Families. “We don’t want to take away from other families who’ve lost their children … but it’s a bit unique if you think about how our family members were killed or died. It’s directly connected to military service.
“But the difference is, we can’t escape the news,” Rose added. “So we hear about it all the time, and it just keeps picking that scab off if you will. This is a group you don’t want to belong to, but when we come together, it’s just coming together knowing that if we want to talk about it, the other person across the table completely understands the conversation and the circumstances surrounding it.”
Ron Darr is a Survivor Outreach Services Coordinator for Indiana’s Army National Guard, and he said events like Sunday’s Gold Star luncheon are important because it keeps the door of communication open.
“We can’t underestimate the importance of human contact,” he said, “and when we don’t have it, we yearn for it. For these families to be able to come and be with other families who know that pain and know that loss, it’s an important step in the healing process.”
Darr also added that he wished more people understood the true sacrifices Gold Star Families have made for this country.
“I think the main thing that people need to understand with Gold Star Families is that every day is Memorial Day,” Darr said. “It doesn’t ever go away. We celebrate it [Gold Star Mother’s and Family Day] once a year, but these families, they live with it every day.”
Families like the Shauweckers from Avon, who drove up to Kokomo Sunday to honor the memory of Indiana National Guard Staff Sgt. Rick Blakley, who was killed at the age of 34 by a sniper while serving in Iraq in 2006.
Blakley’s stepfather, Don Schauwecker, said on Sunday that his son always wanted to serve.
“Rick went into the Indiana National Guard when he was a senior in high school,” he said. “He went in and hit the ground running and never looked back. He later went and got his medical training and was a frontline medic because he wanted to help people. … And he was killed doing what he loved. … I guess that’s the only silver lining in all of this.”
Schauwecker and his wife, Janice, have also been steadily working with the state government for the past several years in hopes of erecting a Gold Star Families monument along the Military Park Mall in Indianapolis, so that everyone who visits will be able to see and hopefully understand the true sacrifice military families give to this country each day.
But they also hope that the monument serves as a reminder of the perils of war and the families whose lives are forever changed because of it.
“The most important thing is that we just don’t want people to forget,” Don said. “We have people say that it’s water under the bridge, just forget about it and move on. My answer to them is this, ‘Don’t you dare.’ It’s important that people remember that sacrifice, their sacrifices [those who have died]. But this is just something you have to live with.”
He then paused for a moment to blink away his tears.
“I will tell parents this,” he said. “Always make sure to tell your kids you love them, because you never know when it’s the last time.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.