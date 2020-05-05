INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana’s governor has apologized for posing for a photo with two people in which none of the three were wearing protective masks — a photo taken a day after he issued a plan for relaxing coronavirus restrictions that recommends such masks be worn in public until mid-June.
The photo circulating on social media shows Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb taking the selfie while inside a restaurant Saturday in the southern Indiana tourist town of Nashville, even while his statewide stay-a-home order was still in effect.
Holcomb said in a statement that he left his mask in the car while picking up his carry-out order from the restaurant after spending the night at the governor’s retreat in nearby Brown County State Park.
“It was a lapse in my usual vigilance,” Holcomb said. “I should have gone back out to the car to get my mask. My apologies to all the healthcare professionals and Hoosiers who are working so hard to slow the spread.”
A new executive order that took effect Monday allows more manufacturers, retailers and shopping malls to reopen in most of the state while directing residents to maintain social distancing of at least six feet and to wear face coverings in public.
