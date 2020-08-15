PERU – Julie Miles was at her lowest in July 2018 after she was arrested on four felony charges, including dealing and possessing methamphetamine.
Miles said she knew she needed help. She needed a way to break free from her drug addiction. So she decided to join Miami County’s new drug court program.
“I was a mess,” said the 33-year-old Peru native. “… But I knew I needed something with more supervision and more structure, and it turned out to be the best thing for me.”
And on Thursday, after completing 346 hours of treatment and rehabilitation programming and 115 drug screenings, Miles became the first person to graduate from the county’s drug court.
The program launched in January 2019, offering people who commit crimes primarily because of a drug addiction a chance to undergo mental health and substance abuse treatment rather than go to jail. Those who complete the court, in most cases, have their charges dismissed.
The new program also marked the county’s first official problem-solving court, which includes other programs for veterans, juveniles, families and those with a mental health issue.
On Thursday, standing in front of Miami Circuit Court Judge Tim Spahr with her parents and two children watching from the gallery, Miles said it was tough to believe she had been in the program for 17 months, undergoing intensive treatment for her addition.
“It was a rough road, but I pushed through,” she said. “It’s a feeling of accomplishment.”
Spahr, who oversees the program, commended Miles for her dedication to her treatment and recovery, and said she is now living proof that those who want to beat addiction can do it.
“The message you’re sending today is that this is possible,” he told her. “I know it’s been an investment for you, but investments pay off.”
Miami County Community Corrections Director Angie Bever said people who enter the drug court must complete a four-phase program. The first phase requires at least four treatment sessions a week, along with weekly court hearings and meetings with a case worker.
The meetings and treatment sessions gradually lessen as the program progresses, and clients start working on other issues, like finding jobs and getting their lives in order. Today, there are 14 people in the court.
“It’s so rewarding to see people change their lives,” Bever said. “That success isn’t the same for everyone. It may be small changes, like staying clean and getting a job or getting your kids back or getting a driver’s license.”
Miles said the hardest part of the program for her was the first month or so, when she was in the throes of trying to fight her addiction. In fact, a couple of weeks in, she slipped up and failed a drug screening.
“Things were not easy for me in the beginning,” she said. “I honestly didn’t think I would make it.”
Instead of letting the mistake define her, Miles hunkered down and decided to beat her addiction.
Rex Hutto, a recovery coach at Four County, a nonprofit that partners with the court and offers mental health and substance abuse treatment, told Miles during Thursday’s hearing that she was the perfect example of someone taking a mistake and using it as a stepping stone to sobriety.
“You’ve had your slips along the way, but what you’ve shown is that even with that imperfection, how to bounce back and rebound and keep pressing ahead,” he said.
Thursday’s hearing was full of stories of success and failure as eight other clients in the program stood before Spahr to talk about their struggles and triumphs in their fight against addiction. Spahr asked pointed questions to learn how each person was faring.
“Honesty is a really big deal in drug court,” he said.
But most stories the clients told were how the program has changed their lives. One woman said she was homeless, sleeping in a tent, before she was arrested. Now, after nearly a year in the program, she has a job, a home and a car.
Miles’ father, John, said he’s sure if his daughter hadn’t entered the program, she would have ended up dead from her drug addiction.
Now, as the court’s first graduate, Miles has become a trailblazer in showing others in the program they can succeed and get their lives on track, he said.
“She’s almost a poster child for what they’re trying to do and how far you can take this,” Miles’ father said. “She’s got a job where she’s a manager, and she’s self-supporting. The sky’s the limit now. This is first part of the rest of her life.”
He said he thinks programs like Miami County’s drug court are the real solution to solving the nation’s drug crisis. Instead of locking up people who have addictions, it makes more sense to help them, he said.
“I’d like to see more of this – less prison, especially long sentences – and more treatment,” Miles’ father said. “If we could do this for several million others, it’d be a much better world.”
Bever said, after spending years getting the county’s drug court certified and functioning, it was encouraging to see Miles walk away, drug-free and well on the road to recovery as the first successful graduate.
“This is the biggest reward to me, just listening to all the things she’s accomplished,” Bever said. “It’s nice to see all the hard work pay off, and celebrate her success and know the program is working.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.