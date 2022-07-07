BUNKER HILL — Grants totaling nearly $400,000 will expand agriculture offerings to all students at Maconaquah.
The school corporation received a $200,000 grant from the Downing Charitable Foundation. The organization gives grants to agriculture programs in rural communities.
“The folks from the grant reached out to us through the (Northern Indiana) Community Foundation,” said Craig Jernagan, middle school principal.
Much of the grant will go toward the purchase of a tractor and planter. The equipment will be used by middle and high school students to plant crops on a 40-acre field owned by Maconaquah.
“This is really going to help us utilize that (field) to its full potential,” said Bailey Ropes, grant writer and public relations officer for the school corporation.
Kids using big pieces of farm machinery isn’t uncommon — it is a rural area, after all. Jernagan said a middle school student used his family’s tractor to plow the field last year.
The crops will feed cattle, which are then fed to kids in the school cafeteria, part of Maconaquah’s School to Table program.
“It’s a pretty neat experience,” Jernagan said. “Most people go to the grocery store and have no idea what goes into a hamburger. Our kids know exactly.”
Ropes said the grant will make the School to Table program more self-sufficient.
The school corporation has four feeder calves on a two-acre pasture in the middle of campus that students care for year-round, including in the summer and on Christmas. Two students were at the cattle barn at 8 a.m. Thursday morning to feed and move the animals.
Another 11 cows graze in a field a local farmer rents to Maconaquah.
Maconaquah breeds its own cattle. In the future, students will do artificial insemination.
The rural Miami County school district isn’t unique in having cattle, but having them on-site and having students learning about breeding concepts such as expected progeny differences is what sets Maconaquah apart, according to John Sinnamon, middle school ag teacher.
“You kind of pinch yourself and go, ‘Wow, this is amazing,’” he said. “It seems like every year something new excites me.”
Other Downing grant funds will go toward the purchase of heifers, cattle feeders and water lines for irrigation.
“This is going to be an amazing opportunity for our students,” Ropes said. “This is going to help it grow on a whole new level.”
Maconaquah found out last week it would also receive a $192,500 Explore, Engage and Experience (3E) grant from the Indiana Department of Education. 3E grants are funded through federal pandemic relief money. Grants are meant to expand and create career pathways for students.
Jernagan said the grant will help expand agriculture curriculum to all grade levels, starting at preschool. Ag classes are currently available starting in seventh grade, but an introductory class for sixth graders will start up this fall.
More students signed up than there were spots available, highlighting the interest and demand for more ag opportunities.
“We’re at capacity at the middle school now,” Jernagan said. “I think that it will be a good problem to have — more kids than spots.”
Dual credit courses are coming to the high school. These ag-related courses will be taught by Maconaquah teachers, in partnership with Ivy Tech Community College.
“Ultimately, we would like to get kids technical certificates or even an associate degree,” Jernagan said.
Agriculture and STEM curriculum will be added in grades preschool through fifth. This will include enrichment activities and project-based learning.
Funds will also go toward making the forested area behind the school a nature preserve, including walking trails. Younger students will also learn about gardening and composting.
Curriculum and classes at lower grades are meant to introduce students to agriculture and STEM and increase interest.
Maconaquah will add another STEM/ag teacher and expand middle school curriculum to include precision farming, soil testing, pollination and other related subject areas.
Ropes said some facets will start this school year with full implementation for the 2023-24 school year.
