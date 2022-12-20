GREENTOWN — There was a special flag retirement and disposal ceremony held earlier this month at the Howard County 4-H Fairgrounds, with military personnel standing at attention while the soft sound of Taps echoed throughout the grounds.
And it was all held due, in part, to the passionate patriotism of a 17-year-old boy.
When an American flag becomes tattered and torn, its stripes and stars faded after the course of its duty atop our nation’s flag poles, it becomes what military personnel call “unserviceable.”
Often, the best way to retire and dispose of those unserviceable flags is to take them to an organization — such as an American Legion or VFW — where officials can ceremonially and respectfully burn them.
Around a couple years ago, Greentown teenager Levi Bradford, 17, went to one of those ceremonies as a member of the Boy Scouts of America.
Bradford’s father, Mark, explains.
“We held a large Scouts event on the property,” Mark, scoutmaster for Troop 528 out of Greentown, said. “We had about 15 troops and about 300 scouts there for the weekend event. During that weekend, we had an opportunity to retire an enormous amount of flags that were given to us by the community. … And that really impacted him (Levi) when he saw that many troops. … It’s been over two years now, and it’s just been cultivating in him.”
Flash forward to this past spring.
Levi was trying to come up with an idea for his Eagle Scout Project, the pinnacle of his scouting career, when he came up with an idea.
Instead of disposing an unserviceable flag in something like a firepit or campfire, what if he made a special ceremonial box that could act as a flag-burning furnace?
So that’s exactly what he did.
With the help of over 10 different companies — including masons and stonecutters — Levi oversaw the project that took over 150-work hours to build.
In the process, Levi learned organizational and leadership skills that his father said will carry him through the rest of his life.
“There’s a lot of years in there,” Mark said, looking over at his son. “… For this individual project, just seeing his growth over the past six months of solidifying the idea that he’s been thinking about for two years. … Scouting has been huge for him for years, ever since he started as a Cub. He’s usually the quiet kid that observes in the corner, so to see him take on this is neat to see.
“I asked him during this, ‘Do you know how many people you have working for you?’ He said, ‘I don’t know what you mean.’ And then I listed them. At that point, he was dealing with a fabricator, a mason, a stone company, a mason company, the gas company. He was dealing with over six companies working on his behalf.”
And Levi never had to ask for money either, Mark admitted, because once people learned of the teenager’s project, everyone wanted to help in the cause.
That includes the Greentown Lions Club, Troop 528’s charter organization.
“They came and wanted this unit up,” Lions Club member Larry LaRowe said. “Originally, they suggested somewhere else. After some thought, I suggested we put it (the memorial flag disposal furnace) out here with the memorial wall. I thought that was the proper place to put it. … Another reason I wanted it out here is because we have the flags flying above, as we dispose of the tattered and torn.”
Greentown American Legion Post 317 Commander Greg Sumpter echoed LaRowe’s sentiments.
Along with the Lions Club, Sumpter said the American Legion was also approached several months ago by Levi to be a part of the project.
“It’s outstanding,” Sumpter said. “This is a truly inspirational project. I think it’s very important for the town of Greentown to have this because there’s not going to be a lot around like this. … It’s just impressive, very impressive. We respect and appreciate it, and we’re very grateful for the recognition of what this (retiring a flag properly) means to us.”
