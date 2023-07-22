Educators witness firsthand the struggles today’s children face.
It’s what made Brad and Mackenzie Fugett first consider becoming a foster family.
“We both saw, through different perspectives, the needs of kids in our buildings,” said Mackenzie, a kindergarten teacher at Eastern Elementary School.
The two attended an information session at The Villages, a non-profit family agency.
They started the licensing process a year after having a baby.
In the four years since they got certified as a foster family, the Fugetts have fostered 12 children. They adopted two boys who spent two years in their home, in May.
The adoption wasn’t planned. The two boys, now 2 and 3 years old, were originally a reunification case. It’s usually the goal of fostering — reunite the children with their biological family when the time is right.
The boys had been with them a year when it became clear adoption was a possibility.
“We knew from the beginning if there was an option, we’d let a yes be a yes,” Mackenzie said. “This one made sense.”
The adoption grew the Fugett family to seven: Brad and Mackenzie, their three biological children and the two boys.
The Fugetts are part of a network of Indiana foster families at a time when the need has never been greater.
“There is only half as many foster homes as there are kids,” said Matt Daleo, regional supervisor for The Villages’ Kokomo and Lafayette locations. “That’s why this is so important.”
Fostering: How it works
Becoming a foster family can be intimidating. Those who have done it stress the process is flexible.
“One of the things that makes people hesitant is the uncertainty of the situation,” Mackenzie said. “We are always able to say no.”
Organizations like The Villages get referrals daily, between 50 and 100.
“We’d get a call daily,” said Brad, principal at Eastern High School. “The need is daily.”
Referrals are pushed out statewide, casting a large net with the goal of finding the perfect fit for the child, immediately as possible.
Families can request foster children who are certain ages. If a family has young children of their own, they can request to foster children of the same age range.
The Fugetts followed this model, adjusting their age range as their kids grew.
“It’s shifted as our kids have aged,” Brad said.
Or, if the foster parent works full time, they can request to care for a school-aged child.
Children may come directly from their biological home they were removed from, or a shelter or hospital.
A child may stay with their foster families for a few days or it could be for years. It depends on the situation.
Brad and Mackenzie have fostered children for 48 hours, and they fostered two girls for a year.
For foster families getting their feet wet, respite care could be a good first option.
Respite care is where one foster family cares for another foster family’s children. This is done when the original foster family needs a break, goes on vacation or comes down sick. It’s usually a short stay with the other foster family.
“For new families, I definitely recommend, so they get that first understanding,” Daleo said.
Though a foster family can always say no, it’s not always easy.
“That’s a real baby with a real story,” Mackenzie said. “Why would I say no? They did not ask for this.”
Support: A necessity
The goal of fostering is to provide a safe space for the child, hopefully until they can be reunited with their biological family.
“You’re not there to create a new family for the child, you’re there to create an extension,” Mackenzie said.
Even now, with the two boys in their custody, the Fugetts make sure their adopted sons have contact with their biological family.
The two boys are among five siblings who were in the foster care system. Brad and Mackenzie link up with foster parents of the other children so they can all spend time together. They are also in contact with the children’s grandmother and send her pictures.
“It’s important for us to keep the family together,” Mackenzie said.
“We’re looking for their best interest from the beginning,” Brad added.
That often means saying goodbye to a child one has grown close to.
“I can deal with it,” Mackenzie said. “If a little of my heart breaking can help them, then it’s 110% worth it in my mind.”
The Fugetts speak highly of their experience as a foster family, not only from a personal growth standpoint but the impact it’s had on their own kids.
Brad said their children are more empathetic, having gotten to know the kids their parents have fostered.
“It’s helped change our perspective on a lot of stuff, too,” he said.
While the experience is rewarding, it is not without its challenges. Children in foster care are often victims of abuse.
Daleo said common reasons a child ends up in the foster care system are emotional, physical and psychological abuse, along with medical neglect and substance abuse in the home.
That’s why it’s important to have a support system, people who know what one is going through. The Fugetts swear by it, and The Villages make sure foster parents are well supported.
“When you get in the trenches of it, it’s so helpful to have people who get it,” Mackenzie said.
The Villages helps foster families make appointments. There are also support groups for foster parents.
“If you have good support system then everything is going to go a lot smoother,” Daleo said.
