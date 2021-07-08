The Greentown Public Library adult and children’s branches will both be closed for cleaning July 19-25. Both branches will reopen July 26 with summertime hours. The library will return to regular hours on Aug. 2.

Summertime hours

Children's branch: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday. 

Adult's branch: 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

Regular hours

Children's branch: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Thursday and Friday; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday. 

Adult's branch: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; Tuesday and Thursday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

