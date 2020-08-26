GREENTOWN – World War II veterans, law enforcement officers and first responders are all set to be honored Thursday in Greentown, as part of the town’s Hometown Heroes project.
The Greentown Main Street Association launched an initiative earlier this year to hang banners throughout town honoring the community’s veterans. Project chairman Mark Lantz said 115 banners have now been placed along the town’s streets.
Four of those banners are for World War II veterans who are still living in or near town. Those veterans will be honored during a special ceremony starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in the downtown.
Following that ceremony, a reception will be held at the Greentown American Legion Post, 111 N. Meridian St., for anyone to attend.
Then, starting at 7 p.m. at the Howard County Fairgrounds, another ceremony will be held honoring law enforcement officers, firefighters, EMTs and other military veterans. The ceremony will be part of the annual Music at the Fountain event.
“It will be a special evening,” Lantz said. “As a community, we have a lot of respect for those people who played a part in securing our freedom. This is just our way of saying to these folks that we recognize their sacrifice and what they did for us. It’s just a way to say thanks.”
