A Greentown home garden has hosted several weddings, baby showers and countless memories for the family living there.
Not accounting for rain or time spent vacationing in the South, Dan and Donna Lawson spend every day in their garden. The constant planting, watering and deadheading — the process of removing wilting flowers from plants — keeps the two busy.
“We just want a pretty place for our kids and our grandkids to come out and enjoy and spend time with us,” Donna said. “They always want to be here, so that makes us happy.”
Most of the plants in the garden, Donna explained, have been grown from seeds and bulbs.
In the backyard, a two-story treehouse sits perched in the branches of a maple tree. Donna explained the two floors were built separately. The first was built for their son. Then, after their grandson was born, they added a second addition along the spiral staircase that leads up the tree.
One of the most recent renovations the Lawsons completed was landscaping around the maple tree. Family members were invited to personalize cement stepping stones, which now sit at the base of the tree.
Their 3-year-old grandson, Donna explained, enjoys walking along the path of cement markers.
The garden’s fish pond, populated by koi and goldfish, is another spot their grandson enjoys.
Standing along the flowers and tall grass, he likes to toss pebbles collected from the pond bank into the water.
One of the four weddings that took place on the property was held near the pond. And during their first grandson’s baby shower, Dan dyed the water blue to announce it would be a baby boy.
“We sit out here on this back porch a lot,” Dan said. Pointing to rose bushes scattered throughout the garden, he added that the flowers almost seem to be lit up by spotlights while the sun sets.
He said Donna usually decides what will be grown in the garden, but he enjoys the work because it makes her happy and has kept him busy since he retired.
The majority of plants in the garden are perennials, meaning they grow back after each winter. The busiest seasons in the garden, the Lawsons said, are spring and fall.
To prepare for the winter, most of the plants are cut down to the ground. Then, as the weather warms, the plants regrow.
“We’ve got a couple hours in this place, man. About 250 bags of mulch,” Dan said. “(It’s) a lot of on your hands and knees fixing all this … We’ve got a few calluses.”
The Lawsons are opening their garden to the public Saturday as one of the five houses featured in the 21st annual Garden Stroll & Plant Sale.
When they were asked to participate, Donna said, she was excited and honored. She also appreciates knowing proceeds from ticket sales will be used to fund horticulture scholarships.
“There’s not a lot of places that probably put this kind of effort into their yards,” Dan added.
Peggy Baugher’s garden, which is at 3505 Southlea Drive, is filled with perennials, such as roses and lavender.
At Jerry and Marcia Nelson’s garden, 2710 Whitehouse Drive, visitors will be greeted by a sign that says “Paradise lies beyond this gate.” Vegetables, herbs and various flowers wait past the gate.
Larry and Tracey Carden’s condo garden, 3146 Carter St. South, features a fire pit, gazebo and an Arkansas sandstone bubbler. A variety of shrubs, grasses and flowers grow in the garden.
Rick and Brenda Kerr’s garden is at 2681 Wynterpointe Court. The music-themed garden is decorated with ornaments, cosmos, wild mountain bluet and hyacinth vines.
Marian Cable, who has helped organize the Garden Stroll for 17 years, gave a shout-out to the Lawson garden, which is at 6189 E. 50 North in Greentown.
“It’s not an easy job to keep up with a nice garden like that,” Cable said. “That one in Greentown, do not miss that. It will knock your socks off.”
