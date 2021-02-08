BUNKER HILL – Grissom Air Reserve Base has received its first doses of COVID-19 vaccines that officials say will be available initially to first responders and mission-essential personnel.
The base recently received 400 Moderna COVID-19 vaccines and began the distribution process Feb. 1, in accordance with Department of Defense (DOD) guidelines.
Col. Bill Bray, 434th Aerospace Medicine Squadron (AMDS) flight surgeon, volunteered to be the first person to receive the vaccine through the squadron’s clinic.
“It’s important to set the example to show our Airmen the vaccine is safe,” said Bray in a release. “This vaccine is a critical step in stopping the pandemic and ensuring we are capable of carrying out the mission in the future.”
During the vaccine distribution, 434th AMDS had trained staff on hand in the event of an adverse reaction from the vaccine. Those receiving shots waited 20 minutes afterwards to ensure they didn’t have a negative reaction.
“These are the same precautions as we have during any type of vaccination process here on base,” Bray said.
The 434th Air Refueling Wing said it will continue to provide vaccinations according to the guidelines set by the DOD.
Those guidelines have set the first vaccine doses to go to healthcare and support personnel at Military Medical Treatment Facility (MTF) outpatient clinics, and ambulatory care facilities.
The next group to receive a shot were personnel critical to national capabilities, personnel preparing to deploy to locations outside the United States, frontline essential workers and DOD beneficiaries who are 75 or older.
Grissom is just the latest military base to receive doses of the vaccine.
According to the Center for Disease Control, more than 816,000 doses have gone out to the DOD, with 485,125 administered to military personnel. Of those, 67,913 are now inoculated after their second dose.
DOD began shipping out doses in mid-December, starting with 16 bases that had enough personnel and cold-storage capacity to effectively use up those doses, according to the Military Times. One of those units was at the Indiana National Guard in Franklin, Indiana.
Air Force Brig. Gen. Paul Friedrichs told the publication those bases are farther along in the process, but DOD is not experiencing some of the uneven administration of doses that has been reported in civilian public health departments.
