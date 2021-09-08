BUNKER HILL — Military members at Grissom Air Reserve Base must be vaccinated by Dec. 3 or possibly face disciplinary action following a mandate issued last month by the secretary of defense.
Grissom Commander Col. Thom Pemberton said the base has been giving vaccines at the base for months to anyone who wanted it, but now those vaccines will be required for any military members.
Pemberton said there are airmen at the base who have not been vaccinated, and all have their reasons for not getting a shot, but the mandate must be followed.
“It’s an order, just like any other order we get, and we’re going to carry it out to the best of our ability,” he said. “That’s what we’re supposed to do.”
For airmen with concerns about vaccines, the base is holding a town hall meeting this weekend to provide information and answer any questions, Pemberton said.
“I think each airman has their reasons, and we just want to address those reasons and make sure they have all the best information up front,” he said. “We’re giving them true stats, and not social media stats ... We’re trying to dispel any rumors or myths, and then give them our expectation that this is what we expect them to do.”
Department of the Air Force officials said vaccinations will help ensure service members are healthy and safe while preserving the department’s readiness and ability to execute worldwide missions.
“We are taking an aggressive approach to protect our service members,” said Under Secretary of the Air Force Gina Ortiz Jones in a release. “As members of the nation’s armed forces, our airmen and guardians must be able to respond to situations around the globe. Being fully vaccinated will help us safely meet the readiness requirements that our national security depends on.”
Mandatory vaccination through a military provider will initially only include the Pfizer vaccine, which is currently the only approved by the FDA. Airmen can continue to volunteer to receive other COVID-19 vaccines from both military and civilian providers.
Service members are considered fully vaccinated two weeks after completing the second dose of a two-dose COVID-19 vaccine or a single dose of a one-dose vaccine.
Airmen who have proof of vaccination documented in their medical records will be considered as meeting the vaccination requirement.
The Air Force said any refusal to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, absent an approved exemption or accommodation, may be punishable under the Uniform Code of Military Justice. Military commanders retain the full range of disciplinary options available to them.
Pemberton said disciplinary action over refusing to get vaccine is something he’d rather not have to do, but he said the order must be followed by all airmen.
For more information, airmen and guardians are encouraged to work with their chains of command and local military treatment facilities.
