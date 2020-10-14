BUNKER HILL – Grissom Air Reserve Base is in the middle of a slew of construction and renovation projects, but officials say lumber and metal shortages caused by the pandemic have slowed down progress.
Grissom civil engineers are currently heading seven major projects totaling $28 million, and are planning three more, but they say material shortages mixed with unemployment and physical distancing guidelines have nearly forced contractors to stop work.
“It bogged things down,” said Grissom Public Affairs Officer Doug Hays. “We’ve been busy, but it’s more challenging than normal just because you’re working under a different environment than in the past. But we keep leaning forward and pressing ahead the best we can, and we’re seeing progress happen.”
That progress includes nearing completion on a $38 million project to replace the base’s hydrant fuel system, which is located along the flight line. Work began a few years ago and should wrap up in the next few months, Hays said.
“It’s a big project,” he said. “ … Any time you get into major construction you get into some issues, so we’re still working on it. But it’s going to be great when we get it done. It’s going to help us expedite our operations and do things safer.”
Other projects include constructing a more than $7-million aerial port to support a new squadron housed at the base. The unit that will use the facility was upgraded in 2018 to a squadron after the number of personnel in the unit increased to over 120.
Hays said the facility will allow the 49th Aerial Port Squadron more space to move cargo and equipment for both military and humanitarian missions. The squadron is currently sharing a building with another entity at the base.
Crews are also in the middle of replacing roofs on two nose-dock hangars, laying down new concrete on an aircraft parking area near the runway and renovating three large storage tanks that hold aviation fuel.
Another project is completely renovating two operations buildings used, in part, for mission planning. Officials say the renovations will allow the 434th Communications Squadron to continue its ongoing transformation to a cyber-operations squadron.
But all the projects have been slowed down by the material shortages and economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 outbreak, said Mark Waite, 434th CES base civil engineer.
“Because of the pandemic, we had problems getting materials in, whether it was dry wall or steel,” he said in a release. “That affected the contractors’ schedule, so we dealt with it on a case-by-case basis.”
Waite said the base is also facing the possibility of a reduced budget in the future, so his team is moving forward to complete the projects as soon as possible.
“We have to keep the projects and the contracts for the construction of the projects moving forward,” he said.
