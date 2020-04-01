Social distancing wasn’t a problem for A10 Warthogs from the 122nd Fighter Wing from Fort Wayne and a KC-135R Stratotanker from Grissom Air Reserve Base, on March 17, 2020. The units paired up for a refueling mission in the skies over north central Indiana. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, both units continue to work to meet Air Force mission requirements. (U.S. Air Force photo Capt. Steven Bretscher)