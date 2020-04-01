BUNKER HILL – Grissom Air Reserve Base officials say airmen continue to deploy on missions around the world during the COVID-19 pandemic, but the military installation is taking steps on the ground to increase safety for workers.
Last week, more than 80 airmen and four KC-135 Stratotankers from the 434th Air Refueling Wing deployed to southwest Asia, in support of Air Force Central Command combat operations.
Grissom Commander Col. Larry Shaw said despite the effects of the virus, missions and deployments are staying on schedule.
“Grissom has a long history of doing things right, and we plan on carrying that forward,” he said in a release. “People are relying on us.”
Meanwhile, the base is taking measures to ensure the health and safety of both civilian and military personnel as they work to prepare for missions.
One measure has been to keep deployers on base prior to their deployment to ensure they were not infected with COVID-19.
Col. Gretchen Wiltse, 434th MXG commander, said those being deployed were informed that they would not be able to go home again between training and their deployment. She said Grissom also implemented restrictions to family members coming on base, even to see off their loved one.
“They needed to say goodbye to their loved ones prior to reporting to Grissom,” she said in a release.
Other precautions fall in line with what local communities are doing as well, such as closing the base’s gym and only serving takeout meals at the on-base restaurant, Boomer’s Café. Personnel have been told to stay at home if they are sick, and the base is offering flexible time off through personal vacation, sick time and advanced leave, if needed.
Grissom also postponed its April unit training assembly to help maintain social distancing protocols.
Shaw said Grissom leadership has been routinely meeting to discuss plans, issues and interpret guidance coming down from the Department of Defense.
“This is a difficult time for everyone, but it’s also an opportunity for us to show that we can continue to conduct the mission despite the obstacles at hand,” he said. “Everything we do involves risk, but the 434th ARW has some of the best leaders in the Air Force assessing those risks to ensure the safety and wellness of our airmen.”
On top of deployments, President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Friday authorizing mobilization of Air Force reservists in response to COVID-19 operations.
Personnel may be asked to volunteer to activate in support of COVID-19 response, and other reservists could be called upon to become active to ensure the mission’s success.
“The Air Force Reserve stands ready to surge in support of COVID-19 response,” said Lt. Gen. Richard Scobee, chief of the Air Force Reserve and commander of the Air Force Reserve Command, in a release. “This is an unprecedented mission and COVID-19 is a destructive adversary — we must do all we can to take care of Americans.”
In addition, command-and-control elements, logistics personnel and other career fields may also be asked to volunteer and potentially mobilize as future taskings for specific skill sets, capabilities and requirements are needed.
For now, medical personnel are at the top of the list to assist to contain the spread of COVID-19 and care for affected Americans. The Air Force said personnel will be contacted through command channels about their willingness to volunteer and to receive notification of mobilization as operations progress.
“I know our Reserve Citizen Airmen will answer our nation’s call during this challenging time with professionalism, patriotism and the required expertise to take care of Americans,” Scobee said.
