BUNKER HILL — Grissom Fire Department Chief John Ireland has been named the Fire Chief of the Year by the Indiana Emergency Responders Conference for his outstanding achievements and leadership.
The award recognizes those in Indiana’s Public Safety Organizations whose accomplishments rise above the day-to-day excellence in training, education and safety, according to a release.
Ireland, who has served 34 years in the department, said he couldn't believe he had won the honor when he heard the news.
“I know some of the qualities from the other fire chiefs in the state, and to see that I won such a great award is truly humbling," he said in a release.
The award comes after the department won the 2020 Chief Master Sergeant Ralph E. Sandborn Award for being the best medium-sized fire department in the Air Force Reserve Command.
Ireland said the Grissom Fire Department maintains a stringent training cycle, including monthly aircraft firefighting, emergency medical service and confined space rescue training.
“We have hundreds of hours of training that we do every year,” he said. “Each month, we have 15 to 20 different classes that we put on every shift. It’s a very dedicated training program that we have at the department.”
The fire department regularly provides training at no cost to local mutual-aid partners, which saves local volunteers and local fire departments thousands of dollars while increasing their level of response capabilities, Ireland said.
“It’s just great relationships that we have built over the years with our mutual aid partners,” he said. “We go on a run with other departments around the local area and we know each other on a first-name basis. Everything just blends.”
Timothy McMahon, assistant chief of operations at the base, said Ireland has always made his department members his top priority, and that shows in his leadership.
“His passion lies with his people and this is apparent in the time he dedicates towards fostering a great working environment," McMahon said.
Ireland said today's group of firefighters is the best he's had in his 34 years of serving at the department.
“They are professional and dedicated,” Ireland said. “In my opinion, we are one of the best fire departments in the United States. For us being a smaller group compared to Chicago or New York, this team can pick up, go to any major city and do their job well," he said.
