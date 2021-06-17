BUNKER HILL — One person suffered minor smoke inhalation injuries after an airplane hangar at Grissom Air Reserve Base caught fire Thursday afternoon, causing a plume of smoke that could be seen for miles.

Grissom Public Affairs Officer Doug Hays said the fire was reported around 2:15 p.m. inside a nose dock of the Dock 5 hangar, which is currently undergoing extensive renovations. He said the building was vacant except for construction crews.

The Grissom Fire Department was still on scene to contain the fire at around 3 p.m., but the smoke had mostly subsided by that time, Hays said.

Because of heat, Grissom was supported by the Peru and Galveston fire departments under the base's mutual-aid agreements.

An investigation will be conducted by base officials, and additional details will be provided as they become available, Hays said.

