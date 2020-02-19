BUNKER HILL – The Grissom Air Museum is asking the Miami County Council for $100,000 to help pay for a new exhibit space to house a rare B-58 Hustler bomber plane that will mark the largest expansion at the facility since it opened nearly 40 years ago.
Museum Director Tom Jennings told the council Tuesday that 116 of the Cold-War era supersonic bomber planes were manufactured, but only seven still exist. He said the museum wants to construct a building around its plane to keep it in tip-top shape and ensure it doesn’t deteriorate.
“It’s really important that we maintain this and protect it, because Indiana weather is not that great for the aircrafts, and this plane is worth saving,” Jennings said.
Tom Kelley, a museum board member and volunteer, told the council the B-58 Hustler is especially important to Grissom since almost half of the nation’s 116-aircraft fleet was stationed at then Bunker Hill Air Force Base and has a deep history there.
One example is Sidney J. Kubesch, a Texas native who has lived now in Peru for decades, who flew a B-58 Hustler stationed at Grissom on a record-shattering flight from Tokyo to London in 1963. He completed the 8,028-mile trip in just 8 hours, 35 minutes at an average speed of 938 miles an hour.
It was the longest supersonic flight in history, and it still holds that record.
Grissom’s Hustler is also unique in its own right for setting the record for dropping the first bomb from Mach 1 and Mach 2 speeds. It’s also the only B-58 plane in existence that also served as the training aircraft for the bombers.
“One of the ways we can tell those kinds of stories is by the airplanes that sit out along U.S. 31,” Kelley said. “They draw a tremendous crowd. People come from all over the world, particularly to see that Hustler, and these give us a chance to tell some fantastic stories.”
Jennings said the exhibit area for the plane, which they have dubbed the Hustler Hut, will cost around $700,000, and the museum has already raised over $100,000 towards the project.
He said the museum hopes to start construction this fall and install the roof over the Hustler, and then continue to raise money to finish the whole project, which he hopes would take no longer than three years.
Jim Tidd, executive director of the Miami County Economic Development Authority, told the council that using the county’s economic development money to help fund the building was a good use of taxpayer money since the museum is a major tourist attraction in Miami County.
He noted the facility was voted the second best museum in Indiana in 2018 during a survey conducted by the Indiana Office of Tourism Development.
“Tourism is economic development, especially with the amount of visitors that come to the museum,” Tidd said. “We have that as an asset in this community, and one of the main attractions is the B-58.”
Jennings said the new building will be constructed around the B-58 Hustler plane where it sits on the east side of the museum, making it visible from U.S. 31.
Once the building is complete, it will house the Cold-War era supersonic bomber, along with a full display of artifacts documenting the plane’s unique role in U.S. military history. A loft area will allow visitors to look down on the plane, and volunteers will dress up like Hustler pilots to tell stories about the bomber.
Jennings said the building will also include a community area to host concerts and events at the museum that could also be rented out by the public for special occasions.
The council is set to vote on approving the funding during its regular meeting in March. The museum is asking for $50,000 this year and another $50,000 next year from the county’s economic development fund, totaling $100,000 towards the project.
