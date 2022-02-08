BUNKER HILL — Grissom Air Reserve Base officials say the military installation had a local economic impact of $155 million last year, including paying out $97 million in salaries.
However, that number marks a nearly 8% decrease from the previous year’s economic impact, which dropped in part due to restrictions brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Grissom’s Chief Public Affairs Officer Doug Hays said the base had a $169 million impact in 2020. The higher number was due mostly to construction on a new refueling system, which was one of the largest single projects ever completed at the base.
Last year, the base was scheduled to start a major runway improvement project, which was postponed. Some monthly training weekends that bring hundreds of reservists to the area were also done virtually due to the pandemic.
Hays said both factored in to a lower economic impact number in 2021 at the base, which is the largest employer in Miami County.
Even with the decline, Grissom Commander Thom Pemberton called the base’s financial impact on the area “substantial,” noting the installation indirectly created around 350 jobs last year that contributed around $47 million to the local economy.
Salaries for active, active guard and reserve personnel, as well as traditional reservists, totaled about $41 million. The payroll for civilian workers at the base rang up to around $56 million.
The base also spent $11 million on direct and indirect sources, which also contributed to the overall economic impact.
Pemberton said the financial contribution to the region is impressive, but equally as important is the positive community impact brought by the airmen who serve at the base.
“Our members have children and grandchildren that go to school in the community,” he said in a release. “We have members who coach, who teach, who serve and protect when not in their Air Force uniform. We make more than just a financial impact.”
The Department of Defense and Treasury have guidelines on how units can track money for economic analysis purposes. Analyses conducted by the Air Force only measure salaries and direct costs of labor and construction.
The economic impact report is done annually by comptrollers at the base within specific parameters to ensure that every installation is collecting the same data in the same way.
