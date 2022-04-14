Kokomo, IN (46901)

Today

Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 41F. SW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 41F. SW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.