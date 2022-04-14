BUNKER HILL — Officials at Grissom Air Reserve Base are warning airmen that they could fail a drug test and face disciplinary action if they eat products that contain hemp or CBD.
The base earlier this week issued a release saying airmen should be hyper-vigilant about what they eat as more and more snacks, drinks, shampoos, lotions and protein powders are using hemp or hempseed oil as an ingredient.
The reminder comes after the Department of Defense in March 2020 issued a memorandum saying service members were still prohibited from using hemp products, despite the the 2018 Farm Bill no longer defining it as marijuana.
The Air Force policy specifically says “the use of products containing or products derived from hemp, including but not limited to cannabidiol (CBD), is prohibited. This prohibition applies regardless of the route of administration, ingestion or use.”
Alicia Santana, Demand Drug Reduction Program manager at Grissom, said that means service members at the base need to always read the ingredients on everything they use or ingest.
“Check all your ingredients, no matter if its food, drink, lotion or supplements,” she said in the release. “Whatever’s going into your body, always check the ingredients.”
Santana said a major concern is the fact that concentrations of THC in hemp products is not regulated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, so it’s impossible to know exactly how much THC might be in a product.
“They could have one batch that has a higher concentration (of hemp or CBD) that could potentially make somebody test positive on a urinalysis test,” she said. “Since it’s not regulated, you can’t know exactly how much of what they have is going into that product.”
Service members who knowingly use products derived from hemp, including CBD, may face administrative or disciplinary action. In certain cases, this could even block discharged members from receiving VA benefits and services.
Grissom’s Chief Public Affairs Officer Doug Hays said service members failing drug because of using hemp or CBD products isn’t an issue at the base. However, with hemp becoming more and more ubiquitous, there’s more of a chance now that it could cause problems for airmen, he said.
“It hasn’t been an issue, and we don’t want it to become an issue,” he said. “... We want to let people be aware of it so they know to look at the ingredients so it stays a non-issue.”
