INDIANAPOLIS — A group of organizations concerned about partisan redistricting plans a virtual forum designed to engage churches and other places of worship today.
The Indiana Coalition for Independent Redistricting will host “Prayer for Democracy: Bringing Your Faith Community into the Redistricting Conversation” from noon to 1 p.m. today. Those interested in attending can register at bit.ly/PrayerForDemocracy.
Redistricting is the process of determining the boundaries and populations of legislative districts. It occurs every 10 years, when the census results become available.
The Indiana General Assembly will take the issue up later this year. The maps the legislators draw will remain in effect until 2031.
The organizations in the Indiana Coalition for Independent Redistricting came together to try to prevent lawmakers from drawing maps that will give one party or another an unfair advantage, a practice known as gerrymandering. “Prayer for Democracy” is one of a series of events the coalition has held and will hold regarding redistricting.
