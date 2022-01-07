The United States has more acres of irrigated turf grass than any other crop, including corn. Can we make better use of this space that moves us toward increasing ecological function and resilience?
At 7 p.m. Thursday, Kokomo Area Creation Care will host a Zoom meeting "Beyond the Lawn: Increasing the Ecological Function of Human Habitat" during which Adam Thada, director of Ecological Relationship at the Center of Donaldson, will discuss many of the projects he initiated that promoted sustainability and environmental stewardship in the area and on the campus of Ancilla College of Marian University.
The initiatives were designed to improve the biodiversity of the campus, including pollinator-friendly solar energy, lawn grass alternatives and wildflower plantings. He has been instrumental in initiating many projects for the city of Plymouth and Marshall County, such as walking and biking infrastructure, pollinator habitat, clean energy and the use of electric vehicles.
Kokomo Area Creation Care welcomes all people interested in being better stewards of the Earth to join the Zoom meeting. For information on joining the meeting, contact lenoreskane@outlook.com.
