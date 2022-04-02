Kevin Dyer works on framing his future home on Diamond Street on Saturday. Dyer, a Marine Corps veteran who resides at Jackson Street Commons, has been volunteering with Habitat for Humanity for three years.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Purdue student Agathiya Tharun volunteers with Habitat for Humanity as they work together to frame Marine Corps veteran Kevin Dyer's future home on Diamond Street on Saturday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Gabriel Riley helps carry a truss as Habitat for Humanity volunteers work on framing Kevin Dyer's future home on Diamond Street on Saturday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Purdue students Jacob Pranger, right, and Catherine Irwin, left, help with framing and Randy Teachout, above, works on the trusses as they volunteer with Habitat for Humanity to build Kevin Dyer's future home on Diamond Street on Saturday.
Kelly Lafferty Gerber | Kokomo Tribune
Habitat for Humanity building house for formerly homeless Marine veteran
Kevin Dyer said he just wants to take a bath. But in the last 14 years, the 62-year-old Marine Corps veteran hasn't had many chances for a simple soak in the tub.
Around 2008, Dyer lost his house during the Great Recession and ended up homeless and sometimes living at the Kokomo Rescue Mission.
In 2014, he moved into Jackson Street Commons, which provides housing for homeless and disable veterans. The only problem there was the apartments only have showers.
But soon, Dyer's wish will come true thanks to Habitat for Humanity Kokomo, which is building him a new house.
On Saturday, that house finally started to take shape after a group of volunteers put up the frame on the three-bedroom, two-bath home located on South Diamond Street.
And there's no question what Dyer has planned for the first day when he finally moves into his own place for the first time since becoming homeless.
"I'm looking forward to moving in and getting in that bathtub," he said. "For the last seven years, I've only been taking showers."
SWEAT EQUITY
For Dyer, the house is a long time coming. He first got on the list for a Habitat home three years ago, but the project didn't break ground until last September.
But that doesn't mean Dyer has been sitting idle. For the last three years, he's volunteered every weekend on every house built by the local organization.
Habitat requires partner families to put in at least 250 volunteer hours called "sweat equity" to get a new home. Dyer already has over 1,000 hours. That's even more impressive considering he suffers from back and leg problems that sometimes cause him pain.
"I liked it when I started volunteering, so I just kept doing it," he said. "When we get through with my house, I'll still be helping out with Habitat."
Charles Shaffer, job site supervisor for the local nonprofit, said that mentality is rare when it comes to the people for whom they build homes.
"Sometimes we fight with people to get their 250 hours," he said. "We don't have to fight with him. He's been a blessing. He's been here every Saturday and stays all day long. We don't get a lot of partner families who are like that."
HELPING HANDS
Volunteering is something Dyer has come to love over the last decade. In that time, he's served as a Cub Scout leader, helped out at the Carver Community Center and volunteered at the rescue mission where he once lived.
That's why it meant so much to Dyer to see so many volunteers on Saturday helping construct his new home. Those volunteers included a group of Purdue University students, who have been driving to Kokomo every weekend to work on the project.
"This project means a lot to me," Dyer said. "And these people out here who are working, it means a lot to me, too, because they're helping me out."
Shaffer said it's good to see Dyer's home moving along so quickly. He said the last two builds were delayed due to the pandemic, which made finding volunteers difficult.
The last few homes the nonprofit built took around a year. Now, they hope to have Dyer's project done in eight months thanks to an uptick in volunteers.
"It's helped morale with the old guys here who are getting old and tired," Shaffer said. "It's good to see young people wanting to volunteer."
Even so, he said, the nonprofit can always use more volunteers, and encouraged anyone interested in helping out a fellow resident to pitch in during the build.
'A FOREVER HOME'
As for Dyer, watching his home take shape on Saturday had him in high spirits. Standing in the backyard, he imagined one day having a pool there and building a garage to park his car. He said he was looking forward to having his own place where his six grandkids could come and hang out.
Shaffer, who has come to know Dyer well over the last three years through his work with Habitat, said there was no doubt Dyer was having a good time finally working on building his own home, and not just volunteering.
"It's wonderful to see him get his own home and see the gratitude and the smile on his face," Shaffer said. "It will be nice the day we get to hand over the keys to him and know he has a forever home."
But the nicest thing of all, Dyer said, will be that first day when he can slip into his own bathtub for a nice, long soak.
"I'm loving this," he said. "It's been a long time coming, and it's here now."
Anyone interested in volunteering can call 765-452-2185, or just show up during a workday to fill out a waiver. Details on projects, dates and times can be found on Habitat for Humanity of Kokomo’s Facebook page.
