Although the influence of horror films have always permeated throughout Harley Poe’s discography, the majority of previous albums were filled with stories bandleader Joe Whiteford came up with.
“Horrorful,” which was released Friday, is different.
Clocking in at 36 minutes and 20 seconds, seven of the nine tracks off the new album are written about, and often named after, horror films Whiteford enjoys.
“A lot of times it’s the outcast or the monster is misunderstood,” Whiteford said. “I think a lot of people relate to those kinds of movies, because they feel like that too.”
Although the album is full of movie references, Whiteford said “Horrorful” is also one of his most personal albums. He even used a picture of himself as a child for the album art.
The musician explained he had already been writing songs when Mike Wilson, owner of American Dream Hi-Fi, approached Whiteford to ask whether he would like to record on a recently acquired Tascam 688 8-track cassette recorder.
The first recording sessions for “Horrorful” were held after business hours in American Dream Hi-Fi. Later, the album was finished at Whiteford’s house.
Whiteford said recording to cassette, instead of modern digital recording, wasn’t a foreign concept for him. He had tried recording on a stereo, and later an 8-track cassette recorder, before he started performing as Harley Poe or started his first band, the Christian punk group Calibretto 13.
However, this is the first time Whiteford has been able to release cassette-recorded music. He wasn’t able to get his early recordings to play back loud enough to appreciate.
Whiteford added that, although he didn’t seek out a tape recording device, he agreed to record “Horrorful” on the Tascam 688 because the project sounded like fun and his favorite bands — groups like Violent Femmes, The Cramps and The Dead Milkmen — had recorded on similar devices.
Mirroring those bands, the first physical copies of “Horrorful” will be released on CD. The first CDs will be sold at American Dream Hi-Fi during Harley Poe’s sold-out Record Store Day concert April 23.
Whiteford also plans to release the album on vinyl and cassette at a later date.
“I think the album has a different sound than the other albums because it’s on tape. And I’m glad we did it,” Whiteford said.
Recording to tape didn’t come without challenges, though. For example, you’re able to hear the tape warp on the album’s sixth track, “Monsters.”
Unlike digital recording, the Tascam makes multiple takes difficult. When musicians record digitally, they’re able to choose from multiple takes, but a new attempt at recording on the Tascam meant the musicians were scrapping previous takes.
Sometimes, the Tascam would stop recording during takes.
When the musicians punched in to fix segments of their recordings, the Tascam would leave a second of silence after the musicians punched out. So, if they wanted to fix something, they would have to record over the mistake and play through the rest of the song.
“A part that would take you like 10 minutes, it would take us two hours because we just couldn’t get it to function properly,” Whiteford said.
They even tried to send the device to New York for repairs, but there weren’t any problems with the device to be found.
“It seems so amateur and unprofessional, the way we did it,” Whiteford said. “But we just didn’t care.”
The musicians named the Tascam “Herbert” because it seemed to have a mind of its own — one that wanted to cause trouble. Whiteford said they were careful not to anger Herbert.
“It was a blast recording, but it was probably the most difficult album to record because of that Tascam,” Whiteford said. He explained it took roughly a year to finish the album.
Wilson played bass ukulele on the album and contributed to background vocals. Cristian Riquelme added percussion with a cajon; Jamie Johnson played washboard and added vocals; Salina Deemie added piano, bells and background vocals; Luke Cross also joined in with backup vocals.
The album was mixed and mastered by Jeremy Mang of Whisper Studios.
Whiteford said the musicians who recorded on “Horrorful” have become his favorite Harley Poe lineup.
The band has a few concerts scheduled, starting in Ohio on April 19 and ending with a short May tour. Whiteford plans to spend the summer with his children while they’re on summer break, then go on a full tour.
