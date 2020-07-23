PERU – Lauren Catey Dillon and Jeremy “Jem” Dillon aren’t your typical farmers.
First, they’re both only 32 years old. Lauren works as full-time florist. Jem teaches philosophy courses at Ivy Tech Kokomo and works part-time at the Peru Public Library. And then there’s Lauren’s tattoos and hair, dyed bright pink.
“It makes it easy to find her around the farm,” Jem said with a smile.
Suffice it to say, the couple isn’t what most people expect from traditional growers.
“I’m not necessarily what looks like a farmer around here, but I kind of like that,” Lauren said.
And now, doing things their own way has started to gain the couple a reputation, and a solid foundation, for their new operation called Catey Heritage.
The farm was started four years ago when the couple began growing vegetables on a small plot of land owned by Lauren’s parents.
But in the last two years, the operation has grown by leaps and bounds after the couple moved out on to 20-acres located at 2742 E. Wabash Rd., a few miles east of Peru.
Today, there’s a large greenhouse with tomatoes, cucumbers and other vegetables. Outside, they grow broccoli, kale, beets, squash and carrots. They sell all the vegetables at the Peru Farmer’s Market, along with eggs from the around 70 free-range chickens roaming the grounds.
Then there are the flowers blooming around the property, which Lauren turns into bouquets and sells. They also deliver flowers and buds directly to customers through a subscription service.
Overlooking it all is a large farm house that was actually ordered out of Sears catalog. There’s two old barns that date from the 1800s, as well as an old garage that, until recently, housed a blacksmith’s forge.
Lauren said the property is old. In fact, there are only three names on the deed. The first was Miami Indian Chief Jean Baptiste Richardville. The second was the Butt family, which owned the land from the 1860s to the 1990s. The third name is Catey, Lauren’s family.
She said her dad, who is a traditional crop farmer, bought the land mostly to use as farm ground. About 60 acres of corn now stands right in front of their house.
The whole picture sets up an interesting contrast. In front of the house are rows and rows of corn grown the traditional way by her father. Visitors have to drive down a long lane through that corn to get to Catey Heritage, where all the produce and flowers are grown following only organic principles.
But, Lauren said, it’s all farming, and that’s something her family knows all about. She said there have been farmers in every generation of her family dating back to the early 1800s.
But that tradition almost ended with Lauren. She said growing up in Peru, she had little interest in agriculture or taking over the family operation. When she turned 18, she moved to Chicago and became a public school teacher.
Her perspective changed sharply, though, when she was diagnosed with thyroid cancer. She said the diagnosis made her stop and think about what she was doing with her life. It made her think about being closer to her family. And it made her think about farming.
While she was waiting to undergo surgery for her cancer, Lauren decided to do an internship in southern Indiana on an organic farm.
“It was the best thing I could have done,” she said. “Being there and working every day outside made me realize how much I like physical labor. I liked everything about farming. It just suited me.”
Lauren talked to Jem, who is originally from Missouri but ended up living in Chicago, and the two decided they wanted to give agriculture a try.
Jem took a job on an organic farm outside Chicago to learn the ropes, and then the two started growing vegetables and flowers on the small patch of land at Lauren’s parents’ property near Peru. The two commuted from Chicago every weekend to tend to their crop.
Then two years ago, they made the move to their current location and started a concerted, dedicated push to become full-time farmers.
And it hasn’t been easy, Lauren said. Trying to establish an upstart farming operation takes time, and it’s difficult to build up a customer base and create a demand for their products. But they’re getting there.
“With conventional farming, there’s always a market,” she said. “It’s different for us. We’ve got to build a customer base, and we’re seeing that happen now. All those years of going to the farmers market is paying off, because we have people who know who we are and want to buy our products.”
Jem said they’ve also tried to diversify and market every aspect of the property. They recently renovated one of the barns and turned into an event space for receptions or weddings. They’re also adding a roadside stand at the end of their lane to sell produce directly to customers.
Lauren has started offering classes on floral design using flowers grown right at the farm, and Jem said eventually he’d like to bring on more animals and livestock to grow the operation.
The two said the end goal is to turn Catey Heritage into a self-sustaining, money-making operation which provides enough income to live off.
But for Lauren, there’s an even bigger goal: teaching and inspiring the next generation of kids to appreciate, and maybe even pursue, a career in agriculture.
“There definitely needs to be more interest in farming from the younger generation, and I want to help do that in any way I can,” she said.
