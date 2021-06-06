The show will go on.
The Haynes Apperson Festival will be held in Foster Park on July 1, 2 and 3, festival chairman Paul Wyman announced Sunday.
“We could not be more excited to have the Haynes Apperson festival back in action this year!” Wyman stated in a news release. “It has been a long year and our community deserves a big celebration for all of their efforts to get past this pandemic. Not only will we celebrate our heritage, but once again how our community has risen to the challenge during a difficult time.”
The musical lineup for this year’s festival includes openers Sister Hazel on July 1. The band is best known for their song “All for You.”
Here Come The Mummies will return to the festival to perform July 2.
Three Dog Night will close out the festival on July 3 with such hits as “Joy to the World.”
Opening for the headliners this year are several local award-winning bands, including Love 4 Zero, Hence The Hero and Rogers Ritual Band, Wyman added.
“This year’s musical line up is powerful,” he said. “It has a little something for everyone. No doubt Foster Park will be rocking once again. We can’t wait to see people enjoying the live concerts and the festival while celebrating all that is great about our community.”
This year‘s festival will have all the favorites, Wyman explained.
“Not only will there be great entertainment, but we will also have food vendors, rides, a sports festival, cruise-in car shows each day, a parade, and a huge fireworks show,” he said.
The parade will be held at 2 p.m. July 2 in downtown Kokomo. Groups interested in being in the parade are asked to contact parade chairperson Melissa Faurote at 765-854-1234.
The festival will also include sports competitions.
“We are thrilled to be back competing again this year with many of the sporting events that our community has come to love to participate in, as well as come out and watch,” said sports festival chairperson Dana Neer stated in the news release. “All of our sporting events and sign ups are on the website. We are looking forward to seeing all of the participants, teams and spectators again.”
In his announcement, Wyman also touted the festival’s fireworks show.
“One of the best parts of the weekend is the huge fireworks show in Foster Park on Saturday evening at dark,” he said. “It has become one of the premiere fireworks shows in the region and there is no better way to close out the festival by celebrating community and country.”
VIP tickets for seating close to the stage will be available on Friday by calling 765-854-1234. For more information, visit haynesappersonfestival.org and or the festival’s Facebook page.
