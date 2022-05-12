The Haynes Apperson Festival will be held in Foster Park June 30 through July 2.
Disguised funk band Here Come The Mummies will headline the first show this year. Then, Jefferson Starship will headline on July 1, followed by swing band Big Bad Voodoo Daddy on July 2.
Local bands Love 4 Zero, Hence the Hero and Rogers Ritual Band will open for the headliners.
Each of the performances are scheduled to begin at 8 p.m.
The annual parade will be held at 2 p.m. July 2. There will be a designated section honoring veterans and active duty military personnel during the parade. A fireworks show will close the festival the same day, following Big Bad Voodoo Daddy’s performance.
The festival will begin with a commemorative run to Foster Park. After, the Pioneer Auto Club will host a cruise-in car show at 5 p.m.
Another cruise-in car show, hosted by Shifters Car Club, will be held at 5 p.m. the following day.
The 46th annual Haynes Apperson Car Show starts at noon July 2 and is scheduled to run until 5 p.m.
“This year’s musical line up is powerful! It has a little something for everyone. There is no doubt Foster Park will be rocking once again,” Festival Chairman Paul Wyman wrote in a press release. “We can’t wait to welcome everyone and see people enjoying live concerts in beautiful Foster Park.”
For more information about the festival, visit haynesappersonfestival.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.