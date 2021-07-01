Thursday
3 p.m.: Lineup for Commemorative Run
4 p.m.: Leaving Church for the Kickoff off Commemorative Run ending at Foster Park
5-9 p.m.: Pioneer Auto Club Cruise-in
5-11 p.m.: Carnival Rides
8 p.m.: Sister Hazel - (VIP Tickets Available for $20)
Friday
Sports Festival begins
5-11 p.m.: Carnival Rides
5 p.m.: Shifter's Cruise-in
8 p.m.: Here Come the Mummies - (VIP Tickets Available for $20)
Saturday
Sports Festival begins (visit https://haynesappersonfestival.org/attractions/sports-festival for the lineup)
Noon to 5 p.m.: Carnival Rides
Noon to 5 p.m.: 46th Annual Haynes Apperson Car Show
Noon: Parade check-in and lineup
2 p.m.: Parade downtown on Main St.
8 p.m.: Three Dog Night - (VIP Tickets Available for $20)
10 p.m.: Fireworks show in the park
