Three Dog Night Concert The Orleans Hotel & Casino Showroom Las Vegas May 21, 2016.

Three Dog Night is shown performing at The Orleans Hotel & Casino Showroom in Las Vegas on May 21, 2016. The band will perform Saturday at this year’s Haynes Apperson Festival.

 Photo provided by Steve Spatafore

Thursday  

3 p.m.: Lineup for Commemorative Run

4 p.m.: Leaving Church for the Kickoff off Commemorative Run ending at Foster Park

5-9 p.m.: Pioneer Auto Club Cruise-in

5-11 p.m.: Carnival Rides

8 p.m.: Sister Hazel - (VIP Tickets Available for $20)

Friday 

Sports Festival begins  

5-11 p.m.: Carnival Rides

5 p.m.: Shifter's Cruise-in

8 p.m.: Here Come the Mummies - (VIP Tickets Available for $20)

Saturday 

Sports Festival begins (visit https://haynesappersonfestival.org/attractions/sports-festival for the lineup)

Noon to 5 p.m.: Carnival Rides

Noon to 5 p.m.: 46th Annual Haynes Apperson Car Show

Noon: Parade check-in and lineup

2 p.m.: Parade downtown on Main St.

8 p.m.: Three Dog Night - (VIP Tickets Available for $20)

10 p.m.: Fireworks show in the park

